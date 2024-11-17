Jhansi hospital fire: A stark indictment of Yogi Adityanath govt's failures

The horrific fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, which claimed the lives of 10 newborn babies, has exposed the Uttar Pradesh government’s glaring negligence and a lack of accountability in safeguarding public healthcare facilities.

Despite its repeated claims of development and welfare, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has once again shown its inability to protect its most vulnerable citizens.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the state government hurriedly announced a high-level committee to investigate the incident, headed by the Director General of Medical Education & Training.