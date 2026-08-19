Jharkhand cancels 44 recruitment exams amid protests over alleged irregularities
Scrapping of JSSC-CGL examination sparks fresh agitation by appointed candidates as government announces reforms and fast-track court proposal
The JMM-led Jharkhand government has cancelled 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the state Public Service Commission and an outsourced agency since 2014, amid a 25-day student agitation over alleged malpractice in the selection process.
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level examination has also been scrapped, triggering protests by candidates who had secured government appointments after clearing the test.
The decisions were announced following a Cabinet meeting on Monday, with eight notifications issued late on Tuesday. The cancelled tests cover recruitment to several administrative, technical, academic and judicial posts.
These include examinations for civil judges, deputy collectors, assistant public prosecutors, assistant engineers, drug inspectors, dentists, assistant professors, polytechnic lecturers, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and forest range officers.
Various editions of the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination and recruitment tests for food safety officers, child development project officers, agriculture officers, geologists, chemists, project managers and factory and boiler inspectors have also been cancelled.
The government said the action was intended to restore public confidence in the recruitment system following allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities.
However, the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination prompted nearly 2,000 appointed candidates to march from the state Secretariat to Birsa Chowk in Ranchi on Tuesday. Several protesters said they had already joined departments including finance, home, road transport, labour, and information and public relations.
The candidates maintained that they did not oppose an investigation but argued that those found responsible for wrongdoing should be punished instead of cancelling the entire examination.
“Tell us our crime. Don’t throw us out,” Assistant Section Officer Kaushal Kumar said, demanding either a CBI inquiry or an independent investigation into the allegations.
Some protesters said they had resigned from other government or public-sector positions after being selected for jobs in Jharkhand.
Meanwhile, the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, which has led the student agitation at Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, said it would announce its next course of action after receiving clarity on the scope and implementation of the cancellations.
JLKM leader Devendra Mahto ended his 16-day hunger strike following the government’s decision but said he would soon begin a second phase of the agitation. He has demanded safeguards against paper leaks and malpractice in future examinations, along with an independent monitoring committee and a comprehensive audit of the recruitment system.
The state government has also said it will request the Jharkhand High Court to establish a fast-track court for cases involving alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. Internal vigilance cells have been proposed for both recruitment bodies.
A committee led by senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal has been given two months to recommend reforms. The panel will examine existing recruitment procedures and suggest measures to prevent paper leaks, manipulation and other forms of malpractice.
The Criminal Investigation Department has intensified its probe into the alleged recruitment racket, arresting Sushma Kumari, the wife of key accused Abhay Tiwari, and his brother Akshay Tiwari after questioning them.
Tiwari, a former TDPL employee posted as a block supply officer in Poriyahat in Godda district, was arrested on 22 July. Officials said he had qualified in around 12 competitive examinations over 13 years, including tests conducted by the police, Navy, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, CRPF and Northern Coalfields. Investigators are scrutinising his application forms, selection records and other documents.
Officials claimed Tiwari told investigators that candidates were allegedly charged between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 70 lakh to clear competitive examinations. The claims remain under investigation and have not been proven in court.
The CID also questioned JSSC Secretary Sudhir Gupta after investigators recovered evidence during a raid on the commission’s office. The latest arrests have taken the number of people held in the case to 22.
A Congress delegation comprising ministers and legislators welcomed the cancellations during a meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren, saying the decision would help protect candidates seeking a fair recruitment process.
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, however, accused the government of betraying the protesting students by cancelling the examinations without accepting their demand for a CBI investigation.
With PTI inputs