Jharkhand cancels 44 recruitment exams amid protests over alleged irregularities

The JMM-led Jharkhand government has cancelled 44 recruitment examinations conducted by the state Public Service Commission and an outsourced agency since 2014, amid a 25-day student agitation over alleged malpractice in the selection process.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level examination has also been scrapped, triggering protests by candidates who had secured government appointments after clearing the test.

The decisions were announced following a Cabinet meeting on Monday, with eight notifications issued late on Tuesday. The cancelled tests cover recruitment to several administrative, technical, academic and judicial posts.

These include examinations for civil judges, deputy collectors, assistant public prosecutors, assistant engineers, drug inspectors, dentists, assistant professors, polytechnic lecturers, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and forest range officers.

Various editions of the Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Examination and recruitment tests for food safety officers, child development project officers, agriculture officers, geologists, chemists, project managers and factory and boiler inspectors have also been cancelled.

The government said the action was intended to restore public confidence in the recruitment system following allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities.

However, the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination prompted nearly 2,000 appointed candidates to march from the state Secretariat to Birsa Chowk in Ranchi on Tuesday. Several protesters said they had already joined departments including finance, home, road transport, labour, and information and public relations.

The candidates maintained that they did not oppose an investigation but argued that those found responsible for wrongdoing should be punished instead of cancelling the entire examination.

“Tell us our crime. Don’t throw us out,” Assistant Section Officer Kaushal Kumar said, demanding either a CBI inquiry or an independent investigation into the allegations.