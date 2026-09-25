Jharkhand CID arrests 16th person in JSSC-CGL examination probe

The accused, Manu Kumar Singh, is a resident of Devaria in Bihar’s Saran district. He allegedly helped several candidates gain an unfair advantage in the examination, the official said, adding that some of those candidates subsequently cleared the test.

Singh’s arrest brings the number of people apprehended in the case to 16. The CID has also taken two accused who are in judicial custody, Kundan Kumar and Samir Kumar, on remand.

The investigation follows protests by job aspirants that began on 25 July. They demanded the cancellation of examinations conducted by the JSSC and the Jharkhand Public Service Commission, as well as a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

On 18 August, the state government announced that it was cancelling several recruitment examinations, including JSSC-CGL 2023. The aspirants then withdrew their protest. The Jharkhand High Court subsequently stayed the cancellation decision after candidates who had cleared the examination challenged it.

With PTI inputs