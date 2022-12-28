Jharkhand CM demands extension of GST compensation period for 5 more years

"Ten years in power and I will wipe out the blot of a backward state from Jharkhand," said Soren.



He alleged that a number of projects in the state were stalled due to delay in getting forest and other clearances from the Centre.



To a question on the controversy over the mine "illegally" owned by him, Soren said he does not regret it.



"I had a mine in my name when I was not in power but the opposition which does not have any issue saw it now," the JMM leader said.



It was alleged that Soren allotted himself a mine when the mining and environment was held by him.



On whether he apprehended arrest in this connection by central agencies, he said he was not afraid of anything.



Claiming that his government works for the upliftment of the poor and Dalit, Soren said, "I am neither a trader nor an advocate for industrialists. A trader cannot lead Jharkhand. Time has come to expedite the momentum of development."



Stating that an SIT will probe the alleged transportation of illegally-mined minerals by railways from the state, he said that the extent of illegal transportation will be ascertained by the investigating team.



"Trucks and tractors are blamed for illegal transportation of stones, sand and coal. But, it is rampant through trains. And, the state government has no interference in this," Soren said.