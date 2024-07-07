Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren joins devotees in celebrating Jagannath Rath Yatra

Hundreds of people thronged the 17th century Jagannath temple in Ranchi on Sunday on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren along with his wife and JMM MLA Kalpana Soren joined the devotees to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath.

Devotees pulled the chariot of Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra on the way to their annual sojourn in Jagannathpur in HEC Township.