Jharkhand Diary: It’s advantage INDIA in this mineral-rich state

JMM sources believe Champai Soren may jump ship with several other MLAs. The BJP is also likely to bolster its forces with Odisha governor Raghubar Das, a former Jharkhand chief minister, who is being brought back to contest the election. The BJP already has two former chief ministers—Babulal Marandi and Arjun Munda—waiting to contest along with Geeta Koda, wife of Madhu Koda (another former chief minister).

In 2019, the pre-poll alliance of JMM–Congress–RJD had won 47 of the 81 seats to form the government, the majority mark being 41. The BJP had managed to win 25 seats then, although it had the highest vote share of 33.37 per cent. In contrast, the JMM had polled 18.72 per cent of the votes with the INC securing 13.88 per cent.

In terms of seats, though, the JMM had won 30 seats and the Congress 16. RJD had secured one.

Infighting, inductions and incarceration

On paper, the political situation in 2024 is not that favourable to the BJP. The JMM–Congress–RJD alliance is about to complete its full term. Infighting within the BJP is at an all-time high.

The return of Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand’s first chief minister, to the BJP has not paid off. He had left the BJP to form his own party, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (P), and was invited back as BJP state president after the loss in 2019.

Today, Marandi is a pale shadow of his former self. As leader of the JVM(P) he had reached out to Muslims, which antagonised the BJP and the RSS. By returning to the party the JMM describes as an ‘anti-Adivasi party’, he has alienated the tribals as well. His diminishing influence and utility were evident in the Lok Sabha elections.

To recover lost ground among the tribals, the BJP also inducted Sita Soren and Geeta Koda into the party. Both Sita (the Soren family’s estranged daughter-in-law) and Geeta (wife of former CM Madhu Koda) were fielded by the BJP in the Lok Sabha election. Both lost.

The Union minister for tribal affairs Arjun Munda also lost his Lok Sabha seat in Khunti by a large margin. While his contesting is certain, reports suggest Munda is still undecided about which might be a ‘safe’ reserved seat.

The last five years have seen Hemant Soren consolidate his position. The BJP’s strident campaign against him and the ED’s arrest boomeranged, creating a wave of sympathy for the CM. The stinging high court order which dismissed the ED’s charge sheet and granted Soren bail and the Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain the appeal has underscored the perception of a politically-motivated arrest. His prison term has added to his political stature: he wears the prison-stamp on his forearm as a badge of honour.