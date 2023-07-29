Jharkhand: Four killed due to electrocution during Muharram preparation

"The incident occurred around 6 am on Saturday while they were preparing for a Muharram procession. They were carrying a religious flag and its pole was made of iron. It somehow came in contact with a high-tension electric wire of 11,000 volts," the SP told PTI.



All the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

Eight of them were referred to the Bokaro General Hospital where four succumbed to their injuries and the condition of three were stated to be critical, the officer added.