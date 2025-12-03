Jharkhand HC says CM Hemant Soren need not personally show up in court
Decision temporarily eases pressure on a leader who was released from jail last year after protracted legal battle with ED
The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday delivered a notable reprieve to chief minister Hemant Soren, ruling that he does not need to personally appear before the MP–MLA special court in Ranchi in a case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an alleged land scam. The decision temporarily eases pressure on a leader who only months ago was released from jail after a protracted legal battle with the federal agency.
Soren had moved the high court challenging the MP–MLA court’s order directing him to be physically present during proceedings arising from an ED complaint. The special court's directive came after the agency accused him of repeatedly ignoring summons in a money-laundering investigation centred on disputed land parcels in Ranchi — an inquiry that formed the basis of his arrest early last year.
The ED had claimed that ten summonses were issued to Soren, but that he complied with only two. According to the complainant, ED assistant director Devraj Jha, the chief minister’s non-appearance constituted wilful evasion, prompting the agency to file a formal complaint before the MP–MLA court in 2024. Acting on that complaint, the special judge then ordered Soren to appear in person.
This episode cannot be separated from Soren’s recent incarceration. On 31 January 2024, the ED arrested him in connection with the same land-scam probe, alleging he had benefitted from fraudulent acquisitions and forged deeds. Soren, his party, and several Opposition leaders denounced the arrest as a politically orchestrated move by the Centre.
He spent nearly five months in custody at Birsa Munda Central Jail, eventually securing bail from the Jharkhand High Court on 28 June 2024. His release revived the state’s political landscape, with Soren reasserting himself as both a political figure and an accused contesting the ED’s narrative.
The legal wrangling continued even after his release. In December 2024, the high court had initially stayed the MP–MLA court’s order requiring his personal appearance. However, when the state government later sought an adjournment during a hearing in November last year, the high court vacated that stay, effectively reinstating the lower court’s mandate.
Wednesday’s ruling reverses that position again, restoring Soren’s exemption and keeping the MP–MLA court’s demand in abeyance. Though the order offers the chief minister immediate procedural protection, it does not halt the underlying ED investigation or the court’s scrutiny of the complaint. Those processes remain active, ensuring the case will continue to shadow Jharkhand’s political arena.
With PTI inputs
