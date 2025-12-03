Jharkhand HC says CM Hemant Soren need not personally show up in court

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday delivered a notable reprieve to chief minister Hemant Soren, ruling that he does not need to personally appear before the MP–MLA special court in Ranchi in a case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over an alleged land scam. The decision temporarily eases pressure on a leader who only months ago was released from jail after a protracted legal battle with the federal agency.

Soren had moved the high court challenging the MP–MLA court’s order directing him to be physically present during proceedings arising from an ED complaint. The special court's directive came after the agency accused him of repeatedly ignoring summons in a money-laundering investigation centred on disputed land parcels in Ranchi — an inquiry that formed the basis of his arrest early last year.

The ED had claimed that ten summonses were issued to Soren, but that he complied with only two. According to the complainant, ED assistant director Devraj Jha, the chief minister’s non-appearance constituted wilful evasion, prompting the agency to file a formal complaint before the MP–MLA court in 2024. Acting on that complaint, the special judge then ordered Soren to appear in person.