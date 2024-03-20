Jharkhand HC stays warrant against Rahul Gandhi over remark on Amit Shah

The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday clamped a stay order on the operation of a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a court in Chaibasa.

The special court in Chaibasa had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant on 27 February against Gandhi for his non-appearance and participation in the trial of a defamation case.

Later, Gandhi had challenged the order before the high court in state capital Ranchi. After hearing the matter, the HC imposed a stay of 30 days on the operation of the non-bailable arrest warrant.