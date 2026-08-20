Jharkhand HC stays order cancelling 11th-13th JPSC exams, appointments

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday, 20 August stayed the state government’s order cancelling the 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services examinations and the appointments arising from them.

The court’s order has provided significant relief to candidates who had cleared the examinations and whose government jobs were put at risk following the state government’s decision.

Around 342 successful candidates from the 11th to 13th JPSC Civil Services examinations had approached the high court challenging the government’s decision. Among the petitioners were selected candidates Sonam Kumari and Ashutosh Kumar.

The petitioners argued that the government had not presented any concrete facts or evidence before cancelling the entire examination and the appointments resulting from it. They contended that even if irregularities had taken place at some stage of the examination process, an investigation should be conducted on the basis of the individual roles of those involved rather than punishing all successful candidates collectively.

The state government had taken the decision to cancel several recruitment examinations following nearly 25 days of student protests over alleged irregularities in government recruitment examinations. The protests began in Ranchi on 25 July, with protesters demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).