Jharkhand job exam row: Protesters suspend 26-day stir, give govt 2 months to resolve issues

Students protesting alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations on Wednesday suspended their 26-day agitation and gave the state government two months to resolve the issues and ensure a fair probe.

The announcement came a day after the JMM-led government issued notifications cancelling 22 recruitment examinations and ordering probes into 23 others conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and an outsourced agency since 2014.

"We are now suspending the stir and giving a two-month ultimatum to the government to resolve the issues and conduct a fair probe into recruitment exam irregularities," said a leader of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch.

The Manch, which led the agitation at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, said three protesters — Rupesh Kumar Pal, Savita Kumari and Rahul Kranti — ended their 15-day fast on Wednesday.

Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said, “The 26-day protest by students forced J'khand government to cancel 22 recruitment exams and launch a probe into 23 others.”

Spokesperson Piyush Kumar Singh said the students would relaunch a massive agitation if their concerns remained unresolved.

"We urge Chief Minister Hemant Soren to initiate stringent measures to check recurrence of job exam irregularities," he said. The protesters also demanded withdrawal of FIRs against those who participated in the August 10 march to the Assembly and reinstatement of job exam irregularities whistleblower Santosh Kumar Mastana in the finance department.

The protesters also expressed sympathy for candidates who face the risk of losing their jobs after the examinations were cancelled, and alleged that the government was responsible for the situation.

The cancellation of the examinations has triggered panic among candidates who successfully cleared the tests and subsequently joined various state government departments.

Among the cancelled examinations is the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, prompting around 2,000 successful candidates to protest against the decision. The candidates had marched from the state Secretariat to Birsa Chowk in Ranchi on Tuesday, a day after Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation.

The appointed candidates have said they are not opposed to an investigation but object to cancellation of the entire examination. They have argued that action should instead be taken against those found guilty of irregularities, rather than candidates who secured appointments through the selection process.