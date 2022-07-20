Jharkhand man on Shrikhand Mahadev pilgrimage in Himachal Pradesh dies

A 35-year-old man from Jharkhand has died in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district while on pilgrimage to Shrikhand Mahadev, revered by Hindus as one of the abodes of Lord Shiva.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravindra Negi said the body of Hari Om, a resident of Jamshedpur, was being brought back to the base camp. The exact cause of his death is not yet known, he said.

Considered tougher than the Amarnath pilgrimage, the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra began this year from the Singhad base camp at 6,000 feet above sea level in the Nirmand block of Kullu district on July 11, officials said.