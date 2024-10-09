Jharkhand: 'PM Modi, when is our Rs 1.36 lakh coming?' Hemant Soren asks

The ruling JMM has put up massive billboards in Ranchi demanding payment of Rs 1.36 lakh crore allegedly due to the state in the form of coal royalties.

The hoardings came up barely a fortnight after Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi making the same demand.

The huge hoardings displayed at prominent locations in the city questioned: “When will we get Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues for the development of Jharkhand's displaced, Dalits, minorities, farmers, youth, tribals, poor, children and women?”

Soren, also the JMM executive president, has been demanding Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues from the Centre for a long time.