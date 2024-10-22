Jharkhand polls: BJP faces desertions amid rising discontent, struggles for comeback in tribal state

The dissatisfaction stems from the BJP fielding former Chief Minister Champai Soren, his son Babulal Soren, and other newcomers like Lobin Hembrom, Ganga Narayan, and Geeta Kora in key constituencies.

Polling for Jharkhand's 81-member assembly will take place on 13 and 20 November, with votes being counted on 23 November.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is co-incharge of the BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand, downplayed the defections, describing them as natural post-candidate announcement reactions in a large party. He promised to meet with disgruntled leaders to address their concerns.

However, the scale of discontent is notable. Kunal Sarangi, who resigned from the BJP in July, expressed frustration, saying, "Nobody from the BJP even called me after denying me a ticket. It pained me deeply, especially since I left a comfortable job abroad to serve society." Sarangi had previously been shortlisted for the Jamshedpur seat during the Lok Sabha elections but was ultimately denied a ticket.

Lois Marandi, a former minister who had represented the Dumka constituency for over two decades, shared similar grievances.

Marandi, who defeated Chief Minister Hemant Soren in 2014 but lost to him in 2019, criticised the BJP for sidelining its loyal workers. "The party honored those brought in from outside, ignoring those who dedicated their lives to it," she lamented. Marandi was offered a new constituency, Barhait, while her original seat, Dumka, went to another BJP candidate, Sunil Soren.

Kedar Hazra, a three-time BJP MLA who switched to the JMM, echoed these sentiments, stating he felt neglected despite his long service to the party. Lakshman Tudu, another former BJP MLA who defeated JMM’s Ramdas Soren in 2014, also voiced feelings of alienation within the BJP.

The JMM-led INDIA alliance, which secured a majority in the 2019 elections with 47 seats, is now capitalising on the BJP's internal strife. The JMM has mocked the BJP’s candidate list, pointing out that only 35 candidates are original BJP members.

Despite the setbacks, the BJP plans to contest 68 of the 81 assembly seats, leaving the rest to its allies. Whether the party can overcome the wave of discontent and regain power in Jharkhand remains to be seen, but the path ahead is undeniably steep.