Jharkhand: Train accident claims at least 2 lives in Jamtara district

At least two persons were run over and killed by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, 28 February, police said.

Jamtara Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mujibur Rahman told PTI that the accident took place near Kaljharia around 140 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

"Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at 7 pm and only two persons were killed.

"Train no 12254 (Anga Express) passing between Vidyasagar-Kasitar stopped due to chain pulling at 7 pm. At 7.07 pm, two persons who were walking on the track were run over on the up line by MEMU train, at least two kilometres away from where the train stopped", the Eastern Railway said in a press statement.