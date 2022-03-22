Jinnah partitioned India once but BJP leaders are dividing country every day: Sanjay Raut

Recently, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had taken a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-led party after AIMIM MP Imtiyaz Jaleel proposed an alliance with Sena-led MVA, saying, "Will Sena and AIMIM come together? This cannot be ruled out. The Sena has started 'Azaan' competition and saying Janab Balasaheb Thackrey, hence their coming together cannot be ruled out".



Hitting back at BJP, Raut said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has formed many organisations for Muslims such as Rashtriya Muslim Manch.



"Will BJP leaders change the name of the RSS to Rashtriya Muslim Sangh and of (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat to Janab Bhagwat then? he asked.



Responding to a query, Raut said asking the then home minister Anil Deshmukh to resign was a mistake of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which will not be repeated in the case of Nawab Malik.



"Nawab Malik will never be asked to resign from the state cabinet," he said.

Deshmukh had stepped down last year following allegations of corruption levelled against him by the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.