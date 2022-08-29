Jio to invest Rs 2 lakh cr in 5G; rollout in metros by Diwali

Jio, the nation's largest telecom operator, has deployed standalone 5G stack rather than upgrading the existing 4G network, to offer ultra-high speed internet, he said at Reliance Industries' 45th AGM.



Jio will launch 5G services by Diwali in metro cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, he said adding this will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases to cover entire India in 18 months by December 2023.



Jio's ambitious 5G rollout plan will be the fastest in the world, he said.