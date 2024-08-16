J&K awaits full statehood: Congress after Assembly polls announcement

Noting that Jammu and Kashmir still awaits full statehood, the Congress on Friday, 16 August, alleged the recent moves by the Union government have only added to the powers of the lieutenant governor there, "making a mockery of the powers of a duly elected state government".

The opposition party's remarks came soon after the Election Commission announced that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 while Haryana will go to polls in a single phase on 1 October.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "For the past five years, the Indian National Congress has been consistently demanding that full statehood should be restored to J&K and that assembly elections should be conducted. J&K still awaits full statehood."

"Recent moves by the Union Govt have only added to the powers of the LG there, making a mockery of the powers of a duly elected state government," Ramesh said in a post on X.