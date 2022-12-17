J&K bureaucrats, cops, retd judges, politicians lose excess security cover

In a significant development, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have withdrawn excess security from politicians, retired judges and both serving/retired IAS, IPS, and J&K cadre police and civil officers.



The withdrawal was necessitated after a security audit was held during which it was pointed out that excess security needed to be withdrawn based on categorisation of protected persons, top sources said.



They said that the exercise had to be undertaken because those falling in the 'Y' security category had been given the security cover of the 'Z' category and those of the 'Z' category were enjoying the cover of the 'Z Plus' category.



"This disparity has now been removed," the top said.



In addition to the withdrawal of personal security officers (PSOs) of 20 politicians, two excess PSOs of former DGP S.P. Vaid and three of former ADGP Munir Ahmad Khan have also been withdrawn.



SPOs of retired police officers, who were holding excess PSOs, have now been recalled by the security headquarters.