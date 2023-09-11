J&K govt notifies transport arrangements for migratory tribal families

The Tribal Affairs Department in collaboration with J&K Road Transport Corporation and the respective District Administration has notified arrangements for migration of pastoral tribal families from Kashmir region to Jammu, with the onset of winter.

The migration of families will commence from mid-September from higher reaches and will continue till November 2023.

"The administrative council headed by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has approved the transport service for tribal population during migration as one of the key deliverables, which is being monitored by the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta regularly," the statement said.