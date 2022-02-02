J&K govt retires senior officer for date of birth forgery

The government also ordered that the salary and other illegitimate monetary benefits received by the officer beyond March 31, 2021 i.e. the period of his unauthorised overstay in service, shall be recovered from the retired officer.



Syed Shabir Shafi was appointed as assistant director (Statistics) by the Planning and Development Department in 1994 and then elevated to the rank of director.



"Following a complaint to the Finance Department that Date of Birth/Matriculation Certificate of Syed Shabir Shafi was doubtful, the matter was taken up with the J&K Board of School Education, which intimated that the Matriculation Certificate of the officer did not coincide with the board records and was not issued by the Board.