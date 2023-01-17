J&K govt to staff: Attend R-Day functions as part of duty

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday asked its employees to attend January 26 function and beating retreat ceremony' as a part of their official duty.



An official statement said here, "The main function of the Republic Day, 2023 is being held at Maulana Azad Stadium here where the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the function and take the salute.



"All the officers/officials of the Government and Public Sector Undertakings, stationed at Jammu are called upon to attend the function as a part of their official duty.