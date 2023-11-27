J&K: Gurez sector connected to electricity grid for first time since Independence

The Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district was on Sunday connected with the electricity grid for the first time after Independence.

Till now, the frontier sector relied on diesel generator sets for electricity -- the only place in the valley to do so, officials said.

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) made the announcement on X.

“KPDCL is thrilled to share that Gurez now enjoys Grid connectivity with the successful charging of the 33kV Line and RSTN Dawar overcoming challenging terrain. This marks a significant milestone as it brings electricity to the only area in Kashmir that relied on DG sets,” the KPDCL said in the post on X.