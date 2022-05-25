J&K: Parts of Srinagar observe shutdown ahead of court verdict on Yasin Malik

Parts of Srinagar observed a spontaneous shutdown on Wednesday ahead of a court's verdict on the quantum of sentence for separatist Yasin Malik, who has been convicted in a terror funding case, officials said.





Most of the shops and business establishments in Maisuma and adjoining areas, including some shops in Lal Chowk, were shut, they said.



Shops in some areas of the old city in Srinagar were also shut, however, public transport was plying normally, they added.