J&K Police arrest 5 JeM terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested five Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists responsible for the killing of a civilian in Anantnag district.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, the Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir, told reporters, "Two persons belonging to Anantnag town were missing and our suspicion was focused on them. Based on technical evidence and human intelligence, we have finally been able to arrest the five terrorists involved in the murder of Deepu Kumar, who belonged to Udhampur district.”

The two terrorists had allegedly killed a circus performer named Deepu Kumar on May 29 near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag town.