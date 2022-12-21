J&K Police to conduct verification of migrants, pony operators in Katra

Jammu and Kashmir Police will conduct verification of migrants, pony operators and others in and around Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, to keep a check on suspicious elements, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have been directed to conduct joint security drill with central para military forces and other intelligence agencies for security of the shrine, they said.

The directions were given by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Udhampur-Reasi range Mohd Suleman Choudhary during a security review meeting of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra on Wednesday.