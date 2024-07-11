J&K polls will prove supremacy of security forces over terrorists: Omar

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday, 11 July, said Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be held in time to prove the supremacy of security forces over terrorists, who have carried out a spate of attacks in the Jammu region recently.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a party function in Srinagar, Abdullah said there is no normalcy in the union territory.

"There is no normalcy. But, is the situation worse than 1996? If yes, then let them not conduct the elections. If they want to bow down before these powers who are attacking, then don't conduct the election. If you have to prove the supremacy of the militancy, rather than proving the supremacy of our armed forces and police, then don't conduct the elections," he said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J&K, said if the government has courage, then elections should be conducted.

"If you don't have the courage, and are afraid, then don't. But, if you have to show the supremacy of our police and forces, if our rulers have some courage, then why should they bow down before these powers. Then elections should be conducted on time, and the people of J&K should choose their own government," he added.