JK: SIA attaches JeI properties including house registered in separatist leader Geelani's name

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday attached several Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) properties worth over Rs 100 crore including a house here registered in the name of late pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, officials said.

"The SIA has unearthed further assets of the banned JeI in Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam and Srinagar districts. The properties at a dozen locations worth Rs 122.89 crore approximately after being notified by the DMs concerned on the recommendation of SIA J-K, have been barred with restrictions on usage and entry," the officials said.

They said the properties notified on Saturday include a residential house registered in Geelani's name.