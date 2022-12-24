JK: State Investigation Agency seizes house registered in separatist leader Geelani's name in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday seized a house in the Barzulla area which was registered in the name of late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, officials said.



They said the property was believed to have been purchased in the late 1990s by Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) and was registered in Geelani's name who used to live there till early 2000 when he shifted to the Hyderpora area of the city.



Geelani died in September last year.



The property was later used as the residence of Ameer' (chief) of the JeI, the officials said.



The SIA also seized another residential house in the same area, they said.



They said the SIA's action is part of the seizure of several properties belonging to the JeI, which is a banned organisation.