J&K: Valley parties hope of favourable verdict on Article 370; security agencies on alert

With the Supreme Court to pronounce its verdict on Monday on the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, several parties in Jammu and Kashmir expressed hope that the provision will be restored, while authorities have made "adequate" security arrangements.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said his party will not disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir even in case of an adverse verdict from the Supreme Court on the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and will continue its fight in accordance with the law.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the court's verdict should be clear that the decision taken by the BJP-led central government was "illegal".

The NC and PDP are part of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), also called the Gupkar Alliance, which was formed by parties in J-K to fight for the restoration of Article 370.