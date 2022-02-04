J&K withdraws all posts referred to PSC, SSB for selection before Oct 31, 2019

The Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn all posts referred for selection to the public service commission (PSC) and the service selection board (SSB) which were referred for selection before October 31, 2019.



In a letter addressed to PSC and SSB, the general administration department (GAD) has advised the two selection bodies that all posts referred to them before October 31, 2019 for which selections have still not been made, shall stand withdrawn.