J'khand cabinet nod to amendments in staff selection exam rules

The Jharkhand cabinet approved amendments to various rules related to the staff selection commission examination, including doing away with a clause that disallowed candidates with academic certificates from institutions outside the state, to appear in the test.

At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday, the cabinet gave its nod to the amendments, which among other changes, added Hindi, English and Sanskrit in the list of languages for the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission examination, taking the total number of languages to 15.