J'khand CM writes to PM, raises objections to new forest rules

The rules have eliminated the earlier mandatory requirements of obtaining the prior consent of the gram Sabha before utilising forest land for non-forestry purposes, the letter pointed out.



"To cut down trees without even an acquiescence from the people who look upon these trees as their ancestors is a painful attack on their sense of ownership," it said.



In the letter, Soren said that as the chief minister of a state where 32 indigenous communities reside, he felt it is his duty to bring to the Prime Minister's knowledge about the violation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006 in the change effected by the Forest Conservation Rules 2022.



An estimated 200 million people across India depend on forests for their primary livelihood, and around 100 million people live on land classified as forests, it pointed out.



"These new rules will end up uprooting the rights of these people who have called the forests their home for generations but whose rights could not be recorded. Their traditional lands may get snatched away in the name of development, and these simple, pure-hearted people of our country will have no say in destroying their habitat," he said in the letter.