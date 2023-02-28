J'khand labourers stranded in Tajikistan to return home: Official

Migrant labourers from Jharkhand, who had been stranded in Tajikistan for over two months, will return to their home state, an official said on Tuesday.



In the first phase, 22 of the 35 stranded labourers will return, while the remaining people will return after their tickets are booked, he said.



The labourers, while interacting with family members through social media, had alleged that a company engaging them in laying of power transmission lines, seized their passports and provided them with scant food and no money at all.



"Twenty-two of the 35 workers stuck in Tajikistan are returning to Jharkhand, while the remaining will return after getting their tickets," the official of the state migrant cell said.