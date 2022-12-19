J'khand woman's body cut into 50 pieces by husband, 18 recovered

The accused, already married, was allegedly in love with the 22-year-old victim, a member of a tribal community and married her around a month and a half ago.



Dildar's family was reportedly unhappy with the marriage. He filed a missing complaint of his wife on December 18 after strangling her and chopping the deceased in 50 pieces.



On the same night, a man named Manoj Das informed the police of some human body parts lying near an under-construction Anganwadi centre, being scavenged by dogs.



The police reached the spot and started investigating the matter, which led to Dildar's arrest.



After strict interrogation, the accused admitted that he along with his mother and maternal uncle had cut his wife's body into pieces with two weapons.



The victim's father, Surja Pahadia said that Dildar informed him of his daughter's disappearance on Saturday.