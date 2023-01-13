JMI seeks President Murmu's assistance to set up dept of tribal studies

Jamia Millia Islamia has sought President Droupadi Murmu's assistance in setting up a department of tribal studies in the university, an official said on Friday.

During her meeting with Murmu, who is also the Visitor of the varsity, on Thursday, JMI vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar said that the university wants to set up a ‘Department of Tribal Studies and Development’ and a hostel for tribal students, the official said.

In view of the demand for JMI’s academic courses in countries like the Middle East where Indians reside in large numbers, Akhtar also sought permission from the president for setting up offshore campuses of the varsity.