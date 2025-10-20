JNU students clash with police; six face charges, including union leaders

Delhi Police have booked six Jawaharlal Nehru University students, including three office-bearers of the students' union, following Saturday's violent clash during a protest march to Vasant Kunj North police station. Those charged include JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, vice-president Manisha, general-secretary Munteha Fatima, and students Manikant Patel, Briti Kar, and Saurya Majumdar.

The six have been 'bound down', a legal requirement mandating their appearance before investigating officers when summoned and obliging them to inform police before leaving the city.

An FIR has been registered against them at Vasant Kunj North police station. Additionally, 28 other students were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act and later released following medical examinations.

According to police, six personnel sustained injuries when students allegedly broke through barricades and obstructed traffic on Nelson Mandela Marg.

The confrontation occurred at around 6.00 pm when approximately 70-80 students gathered at JNU's West Gate, despite police efforts to restrict their movement toward the main road. The protest march was organised by Left-affiliated groups including the All India Students' Association and Students' Federation of India.