JNU students clash with police; six face charges, including union leaders
Arrested 'bound down', mandating their appearance when summoned and obliging them to inform police before leaving the city
Delhi Police have booked six Jawaharlal Nehru University students, including three office-bearers of the students' union, following Saturday's violent clash during a protest march to Vasant Kunj North police station. Those charged include JNUSU president Nitish Kumar, vice-president Manisha, general-secretary Munteha Fatima, and students Manikant Patel, Briti Kar, and Saurya Majumdar.
The six have been 'bound down', a legal requirement mandating their appearance before investigating officers when summoned and obliging them to inform police before leaving the city.
An FIR has been registered against them at Vasant Kunj North police station. Additionally, 28 other students were detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act and later released following medical examinations.
According to police, six personnel sustained injuries when students allegedly broke through barricades and obstructed traffic on Nelson Mandela Marg.
The confrontation occurred at around 6.00 pm when approximately 70-80 students gathered at JNU's West Gate, despite police efforts to restrict their movement toward the main road. The protest march was organised by Left-affiliated groups including the All India Students' Association and Students' Federation of India.
The demonstrators demanded an FIR against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members, accusing the RSS-backed students' organisation of attacking Left-leaning students during a recent general body meeting on campus. Student organisations alleged that ABVP members used 'casteist, Islamophobic and misogynistic abuses' against union leaders.
Student groups accused police of resorting to 'brutal assault' to disperse protesters. The JNU Teachers' Association condemned the police action, describing it as "disproportionate and politically motivated".
The association also expressed concern over the detention of women students "after 7 pm" and urged the administration to protect the university's 'tradition of democratic student politics'.
However, police denied the allegations, stating their actions were necessary to maintain order and prevent escalation. Officers claimed they had remained in continuous contact with student leaders and assured proper legal action, but the union refused to withdraw its call for a demonstration at the police station.
