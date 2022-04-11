JNU: Students detained for protesting Ram Navami violence over non-veg food

Hundreds of students belonging to the various left organizations, especially the All India Students’ Association (AISA) were detained by the Delhi police for staging a protest before the Delhi Police Headquarters on Monday.



The students were protesting against the "police-inaction" over the violent attack on Kaveri hostel allegedly by the ABVP members over the non-veg food.



Calling the detention “shameful and criminal” the CPI(ML) slammed Delhi police for turning “a blind eye to fascist hate mongers”.