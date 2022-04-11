JNU: Students detained for protesting Ram Navami violence over non-veg food
These students were protesting against the "police-inaction" over the violent attack on Kaveri hostel allegedly by the ABVP members over the non-veg food.
Hundreds of students belonging to the various left organizations, especially the All India Students’ Association (AISA) were detained by the Delhi police for staging a protest before the Delhi Police Headquarters on Monday.
The students were protesting against the "police-inaction" over the violent attack on Kaveri hostel allegedly by the ABVP members over the non-veg food.
Calling the detention “shameful and criminal” the CPI(ML) slammed Delhi police for turning “a blind eye to fascist hate mongers”.
AISA is a left wing student organization affiliated to the Communist Party of India Liberation.
“Why has the Delhi police not arrested a single culprit yet despite videos evidently pointing how the goons had unleashed the violence yesterday?” asked former JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against the unidentified people in a case of violence that resulted in injuries of six students.
Talking to media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj C. said, “We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA against unknown ABVP students”.
The FIR was registered under the sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
The DCP further said that the students belonging to RSS’ student wing ABVP have also intimated that they will also be filing a complaint soon. “Necessary appropriate legal action will be taken,” the senior police official said.
Activists belonging to RSS’ student wing ABVP allegedly attacked the residents of Kaveri hostel on Sunday night after scuffle broke out over the non-vegetarian food.
President of the Kaveri hostel, Navin Kumar has alleged that the ABVP activists from other hostels attacked the residents of Kaveri hostel.
ABVP members claimed that the members of the Left alliance, including the NSUI were not allowing them to conduct a puja and havan programme on Ram Navami.
