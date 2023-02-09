JNU Teachers Association organises festival to change varsity's 'Tukde-Tukde' image

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association has organised a four-day festival to thwart the "willful attempts to misrepresent the varsity" and exhibit the "real face and values" of the institution.

The aim of the four-day festival, MOSAIC: Judte-Judte (unite) JNU! is to counter the 'Tukde-Tukde' narrative, JNUTA Secretary Suchairta Sen told PTI.

The festival that began on Thursday will have a campus walk, theatre performances, open mic, academic discussion and a food festival, she said.