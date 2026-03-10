JNUSU holds referendum on removing Vice Chancellor Pandit

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) conducted a referendum Tuesday asking students whether Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit should be removed, with around 3,000 voting in 16 booths overseen by former JNUTA members.

Students marked "yes" or "no" on ballot papers; results due Wednesday, JNUSU said.

"High turnout proves students want to be heard," former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar said. VC Pandit did not respond to queries.

Protests escalated since early February after university suspended four JNUSU office-bearers and Kumar for two semesters over "extensive damage" during 21 November 2025 protest at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library.

Further clashes between left- and right-wing groups followed, alongside backlash to Pandit's remarks on UGC equity rules.