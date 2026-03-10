JNUSU holds referendum on removing Vice Chancellor Pandit
3,000 students vote in 16 booths amid ongoing suspensions, UGC row
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) conducted a referendum Tuesday asking students whether Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit should be removed, with around 3,000 voting in 16 booths overseen by former JNUTA members.
Students marked "yes" or "no" on ballot papers; results due Wednesday, JNUSU said.
"High turnout proves students want to be heard," former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar said. VC Pandit did not respond to queries.
Protests escalated since early February after university suspended four JNUSU office-bearers and Kumar for two semesters over "extensive damage" during 21 November 2025 protest at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Central Library.
Further clashes between left- and right-wing groups followed, alongside backlash to Pandit's remarks on UGC equity rules.
A School of International Studies student said, "Recent incidents including VC's remarks were unfortunate. JNU is a democratic space; this referendum reflects that. Students' voice will be heard."
JNUSU-JNU administration clashes date to 2019 fee hike protests; current row stems from library vandalism probe leading to suspensions. UGC's PhD admission equity guidelines sparked faculty-student divide, with Pandit defending changes.
JNU, established 1969, enrols 8,000+ students across humanities, social sciences, sciences; known for left-leaning activism. Referendum lacks legal binding but signals student sentiment ahead of Academic Council review.
