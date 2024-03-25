JNUSU: JNU's first Dalit president in 30 years, as Left sweeps out the ABVP

AISA's Dhananjay has won the JNUSU president's post by 922 votes. He secured 2,598 votes, while the ABVP's Umesh Chandra Ajmeera got 1,676 votes.

United Left candidate Avijit Ghosh of SFI won the vice president's post by 927 votes. He secured 2,409 votes, while Deepika Sharma of the ABVP got 1,482 votes.

Left candidate Priyanshi Arya of BAPSA won the general secretary's post by 926 votes. She got 2,887 votes, while Arjun Anand of the ABVP secured 1,961 votes.

The Left's Mohammad Sajid won the post of joint secretary by defeating the ABVP’s Govind Dangi by 508 votes. Sajid secured 2,574 votes while Dangi got 2,066 votes.