Job aspirants from across country form collective for 'right to employment'

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh teacher aspirants, Uttar Pradesh police candidates, army and railway candidates, ASHA workers, and several other such groups have come together from over 22 states including Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir to take the campaign forward, according to a statement by the group.



Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who is backing the campaign, said that the group has the "potential to become a movement bigger than the Lokpal."



"There is a lot of discontent among the unemployed youngsters. The youth movement has the potential to convert this dejection into hope," retired IPS Yashovardhan Azad said.