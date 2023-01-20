Joshimath crisis: Demolition work halted due to heavy snowfall

The demolition of the structures declared unsafe after being affected by land subsidence in Joshimath has come to a halt due to heavy snowfall, which has added to the woes of the residents.



Their belongings, lying outside Hotel Mount View and Malari Inn, are covered in snow as they could not be shifted due to the adverse weather.



The national highway near the hotels has been opened after the demolition drive was halted.



More than a dozen villages in Chamoli district are covered with snow. The weather in the city is freezing due to rain and snowfall in the area, since Thursday evening.