Joshimath crisis: Local activists threaten to block traffic on route to Badrinath

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, a group of local activists who first raised the land subsidence issue in the hill town, on Wednesday threatened to block traffic on the route to Badrinath if their demands are not met by April 27.



The Himalayan temple is scheduled to reopen for devotees after the winter break on April 27.



The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti's (JBSS) demands include scrapping of the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Helang-Marwadi bypass project.



In a letter to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, JBSS convener Atul Sati also demanded that the affected people should get adequate compensation and be rehabilitated properly.