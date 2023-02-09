Joshimath crisis: Locals fearful as new cracks develop in houses

Residents of Uttarakhand's Joshimath are living in a state of fear as five more houses have developed minor cracks along with the widening and increasing number of cracks in residential buildings already affected with land subsidence in the city.



Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana reached the area and inspected the houses on Wednesday.



Khurana, on Thursday said that the size of the old cracks had increased in the houses where crackometers were installed.