Joshimath: Renewed efforts to persuade locals to allow demolition; clamour for compensation grows

Talking to reporters, the senior official clarified that only two hotels in Joshimath have to be dismantled and not the houses demarcated as unfit for living.



"I want to clarify one thing. Only two hotels are to be dismantled. Demolition, though being used widely, is not the precise word in this context. Houses in the danger zone are not going to be demolished. The red cross marks put on them is only to have them vacated," Sundaram, who is also the nodal officer for the land subsidence-hit town, said.



He, however, did not give a definite timeline on the beginning of the demolition exercise, but said his interaction with the protesting locals was positive and the matter will be resolved soon.



The chief secretary also announced that Rs 1.5 lakh is being given as interim assistance to the affected families. Out of this amount, Rs 50,000 is being provided in advance for house shifting and Rs 1 lakh for disaster relief which will be adjusted later, he said.