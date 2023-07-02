Journalist abducted and shot at in Gwalior; hospitalised

A journalist associated with a regional news channel was abducted, beaten up severely and then shot at in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Saturday. He, however, managed to flee and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim, identified as Shivam Arya, is resident of Hazira locality in Gwalior. He was reportedly abducted from his home at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The kidnappers took him to Shikarpura village and they confined him in a room situated on a hill. They, according to sources, forced him to consume alcohol.

From Shikarpura, kidnappers drive him to Dabra, a tehsil under Gwalior district located adjacent to Datia district, where he was subjected to further physical assault and abuse.