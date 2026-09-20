Journalist Payal Mehta dies at 46; leaders across political spectrum express grief

Modi described her as a “hardworking journalist” who remained closely connected with the ground and brought a deep understanding of national issues to her reporting. He also remembered her for the kindness and warmth with which she touched many lives.

“Her sudden and untimely passing is extremely saddening,” Modi said, extending condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

Shah described Mehta as a thorough professional committed to providing detailed information on various issues. He said the loss of a talented journalist was an “irreplaceable loss” to the field of journalism and extended his condolences to her family and friends.

Rajnath Singh expressed shock and sadness over her death, describing Mehta as an “extremely hardworking and dedicated journalist” who covered the Parliament beat with commitment and professionalism.

He recalled that during Parliament sessions, Mehta would be present from early morning until late at night, closely following proceedings and carrying out her duties with dedication.

Kharge described Mehta as a “hardworking and diligent journalist” with a keen understanding of public affairs. He said her untimely death was deeply distressing and extended his condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed sadness over her demise and conveyed his condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

Birla said Mehta’s death was a profound loss to journalism and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for her bereaved family.

Information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described Mehta as a “journalist and dear friend”, saying her dedication to reporting was exemplary.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said he was deeply shocked by her death. Recalling that he had attended her father’s prayer service a few days earlier, Rijiju said Mehta used to be as regular as him in Parliament during sessions and described her as a true professional journalist.

Fadnavis said he was deeply pained by the sudden demise of the “very hardworking” journalist. He recalled meeting her whenever he was in New Delhi and said she was “always on the field”. He said she would be remembered for her dedication to journalism.

Sarma said he had known Mehta for a long time and remembered her as someone “full of life” who brought infectious energy to everything she did. He said that despite her dedication to work, what stood out most was how deeply she valued her relationships.

Sarma conveyed his condolences to Mehta’s family and prayed for strength for them during the difficult period.

With agency inputs