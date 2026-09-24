Journalist Ravi Nair gets bail in Adani defamation case after week in custody

Journalist Ravi Nair was granted bail by a Gandhinagar sessions court on Thursday, a week after he was taken into custody for failing to appear at an appeal hearing.

Nair is challenging his conviction and one-year sentence in a criminal defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises over his articles and social media posts.

The Gujarat High Court has refused interim relief and reserved its order on Nair’s challenge to the non-bailable warrant for 30 September.

A Gandhinagar sessions court on Thursday, 24 September granted bail to journalist Ravi Nair, a week after he was taken into custody for failing to appear before it during the hearing of his appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises.

Principal district and sessions judge Ashish J.S. Malhotra allowed Nair's bail plea, his lawyer Ronith Joy said. Nair was arrested on 17 September after the court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) over his non-appearance.

"His bail application was moved in the sessions court on Saturday and it was heard on Monday. Today, the court allowed his plea," Joy said.

The development came a day after the Gujarat High Court refused to grant Nair interim relief in his separate challenge to the NBW. Justice M.K. Thakker reserved the high court's order on the petition, with the matter listed for 30 September.

The high court had also questioned Nair's lawyers for not informing it that a regular bail application had already been filed before the sessions court. It observed that, had it been informed, it may not have permitted an urgent hearing of the matter.