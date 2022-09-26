Journalist Siddique Kappan's bail hearing deferred till September 29

The Lucknow Sessions Court will hear the bail petition of Siddique Kappan in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered by the Enforcement Directorate on September 29. Kappan’s lawyers had requested for Monday, September 26, but the court said they were not ready for the hearing.

The regular sessions court of Additional District Judge-1, which was supposed to hear the bail application on Friday, deferred the hearing as the judge was not available. “The hearing was postponed to next available date of the regular court which is on September 29. We had requested for Monday, September 26,” said Mohamed Dhanish KS, Kappan’s lawyer.

On September 21, the Enforcement Directorate filed a response to the bail plea attempting to connect Kappan with Popular Front of India/Campus Front of India members by stating that it had come to light that the journalist had been nominated in a team to organise a seminar on minority rights in New Delhi. In the latest response too, ED reiterated that because Kappan worked with Thejas Daily, a Malayalam daily owned by PFI, he was closely associated with the organisation.